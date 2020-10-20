Drought-hit farmers now have to contend with locusts
A brown locust outbreak has hit the previously drought-ravaged Sarah Baartman and Chris Hani districts, affecting about 127 farms.
That was the word from officials at the provincial department of rural development and agrarian reform on Monday...
