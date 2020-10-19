Screening, treatment for non-communicable diseases to resume

Covid-19 has dramatically affected the screening and treatment of non-communicable diseases such as cancer and diabetes as well as communicable diseases such as HIV/ Aids and TB, PinkDrive CEO Noelene Kotschan has said.

Kotschan said while the lockdown had bought some time to bolster health resources, it had also set SA up for even greater mortality from non-Covid illnesses.

As such, PinkDrive NPC has joined forces with the national departments of health and social development to bring critical screening to the Eastern Cape, where health-care facilities require support to accommodate these additional screening services during Cocid-19.

Funding from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) will allow PinkDrive to take its Mobile Women’s Health Unit to provide screening and education for gender-related cancers including breast, cervical and prostate cancer as well as HIV/ Aids, TB, diabetic screening and Covid-19 screening and testing to the communities of Nelson Mandela Bay and Alfred Nzo.

“We need to do more to ensure the essential needs of the world’s women and girls are met while we battle Covid-19 during the challenging months ahead,” UNFPA director Dr Natalia Kanem said.

Kotschan said about 105,000 people were diagnosed with cancer in SA every year and it was estimated that due to the lockdown, a third of people were not reaching cancer screening services.

“If a third — or about 35,000 people — are not picked up through screening and referred for treatment, the cost of Covid-19 will be far greater than the number of people who die from it,” she said.

PinkDrive will be providing screenings on the following days:

Tuesday: Kwazakhele at the Communicty Health Centre in Mavuso Street.

Wednesday: KwaNobuhle at the clinic in Mabandla Road.

Thursday: Despatch at the Du Preez Street clinic.

Friday: Helenvale at the clinic in Gail Road.

Saturday: Chatty at the Betram Road clinic.

Monday October 26: Motherwell at the Ikamvelihle clinic in Nkwenkwezi Street

