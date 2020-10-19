Covid-19 crisis — how has Oscar fared?

East Cape premier gets good marks for approach to pandemic, but his team has left him in the lurch, say experts

A last-minute scramble in its response to the Covid-19 pandemic, people in power who saw it as an opportunity to cash in and years of poor governance showing itself through the horrific state of the Eastern Cape health system.



This is how the provincial government fared in its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to medical, political, economic and policy experts...

