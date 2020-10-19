Covid-19 crisis — how has Oscar fared?
East Cape premier gets good marks for approach to pandemic, but his team has left him in the lurch, say experts
A last-minute scramble in its response to the Covid-19 pandemic, people in power who saw it as an opportunity to cash in and years of poor governance showing itself through the horrific state of the Eastern Cape health system.
This is how the provincial government fared in its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to medical, political, economic and policy experts...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.