SA the 12th leading nation with Covid-19 deaths
Health minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed that 1,662 new cases of Covid-19 had been confirmed since the last report.
On Monday, SA was one of the top 12 countries in the world and the leading African country registering the most deaths related to Covid-19.
According to the latest stats, SA has 703,793 infections and 18,471 deaths since the last report.
Of the 63 new deaths, 54 were in KwaZulu-Natal and nine in the Eastern Cape.
Mkhize said none of the deaths occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours.
He said recoveries stood at 634,543, which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.
The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4,549,478, with 21,337 new tests conducted since the last report.
Gauteng has so far seen the most deaths with a total of 4,618, followed by the Western Cape with 4,280 and the Eastern Cape with 3,430. KwaZulu-Natal has registered 3,176 deaths.
SA is the 12th country with the most deaths in the world after Russia, which has recorded 24,187 deaths, 26,267 deaths in Argentina and Colombia, which has recorded 28,970 deaths.
TimesLIVE
