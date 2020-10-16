Seabird rescue centre gets boost with sponsorship of vehicle

The drive to protect critically endangered African penguins and threatened seabirds has been given a boost with the Ford Wildlife Foundation sponsorship of a vehicle to the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (Sanccob) Port Elizabeth centre.

Ford Wildlife Foundation (FWF) will provide a locally built Ford Ranger Double Cab 4x4 for a period of two years to the Sanccob.

Sanccob is a registered non-profit organisation whose primary objective is to reverse the decline of seabird populations through the rescue and rehabilitation of sick, injured and oiled seabirds, including the endangered African penguin, and threatened species such as the Cape gannet, African black oystercatcher, cormorant and tern.

Once the birds have fully recovered, they are released back into the wild.

“We are delighted to extend our support for Sanccob, building on our existing relationship with the organisation’s main centre in Cape Town through the loan of a ‘Built Ford Tough’ Ranger for its important conservation programmes,” director of sales at Ford and Ford Wildlife Foundation chair Conrad Groenewald said.

“Sanccob Port Elizabeth does important work all along the Eastern Cape coast rescuing and rehabilitating African penguins and seabirds.”