Ex-Timothy Omotoso lawyer testifies about arrest
A defence attorney who was part of the legal team representing sex-pest accused Timothy Omotoso, told the Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday that before Omotoso’s arrival in Port Elizabeth he had been assured his client would not be arrested.
Testifying on behalf of the defence, after it reopened its case in Omotoso’s bail hearing, attorney Alwyn Grienbenow said he had personally spoken to the head of the Hawks’ investigation team, who allegedly told him there were no plans to arrest Omotoso and the Hawks merely wanted to interview him...
