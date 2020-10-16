Covid case sees Mount Road police station community service centre temporarily closed

The Mount Road police station community service centre has been temporarily closed after a member stationed in the office tested positive for Covid-19.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the centre would be operating from the back of the station.

While the front entrance at the pedestrian gate would still be open, the entrance to Mount Road CSC would be closed.

Naidu said all assistance requests should be channelled through the 10111 emergency number and the community service commander could be contacted on 071-362-8750.

“The community service centre number is temporarily suspended,” Naidu said.

The affected office would be decontaminated and the community would be informed of its reopening, Naidu said.

HeraldLIVE