Ethical leadership displayed by Luthuli urgently needed today — Suttner

Whereas the late ANC president chief Albert Luthuli believed the only way to lead was to serve, today’s politicians believe they are entitled to take whatever they want by virtue of being leaders.

This is according to Raymond Suttner, a visiting professor attached to the Centre for the Advancement of Nonracialism and Democracy (Canrad) at Nelson Mandela University.

Delivering a webinar on Luthuli’s leadership on Wednesday, Suttner, who was himself involved in the liberation struggle, said the chief was an ethical leader who often referred to the notion of a “gospel of service”.

He said no-one in SA politics today had such values and yet they were more necessary now than ever before.

“We live now in a time of a gospel of greed, where people believe that leadership entitles them to take what they can as a reward for being a leader, whereas Luthuli believed that the way you lead is to serve,” Suttner said.

“One of the reasons why Luthuli’s life is important to revisit is that it fuses ethics, especially personal commitment to the values of his religion and his political beliefs and actions.”

The webinar formed part of the Canrad living history series which provides a public platform to those who have lived through significant historical moments to share critical reflections and analysis.