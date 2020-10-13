Surprising real estate boost for Bay
Agents report record sales despite Covid, suggesting big shifts in market
The Port Elizabeth and East London property industries have seen a surge in sales since real estate agents resumed business in June, with house price inflation outstripping the national market.
For the past three months, Port Elizabeth has seen unprecedented buying activity, with some real estate agents selling their highest number of properties in July. ..
