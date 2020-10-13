Surprising real estate boost for Bay

Agents report record sales despite Covid, suggesting big shifts in market

PREMIUM

The Port Elizabeth and East London property industries have seen a surge in sales since real estate agents resumed business in June, with house price inflation outstripping the national market.



For the past three months, Port Elizabeth has seen unprecedented buying activity, with some real estate agents selling their highest number of properties in July. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.