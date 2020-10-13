R1.6bn and counting — the cost of instability in Bay
Not having a mayor has cost the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality almost R1.6bn after the National Treasury withheld crucial grants meant to subsidise the metro’s most destitute residents.
Since the ousting of UDM councillor Mongameli Bobani as mayor through a no-confidence motion in December, deputy mayor Thsonono Buyeye has been acting in the position...
