Omotoso will flee if he gets bail, officer tells court
With no physical fixed address and after being declared a prohibited person within SA, rape and human trafficking accused Timothy Omotoso would likely be deported back to Nigeria should he be released from custody.
This, according to the state, is tantamount to their bid in opposing Omotoso’s bail, the Port Elizabeth High Court heard on Monday...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.