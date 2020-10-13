Omotoso will flee if he gets bail, officer tells court

PREMIUM

With no physical fixed address and after being declared a prohibited person within SA, rape and human trafficking accused Timothy Omotoso would likely be deported back to Nigeria should he be released from custody.



This, according to the state, is tantamount to their bid in opposing Omotoso’s bail, the Port Elizabeth High Court heard on Monday...

