Court victory for teen who had glass left in wound
Andile Saki awarded R90,000 in damages, but yet to learn the news
Failure to spot a small piece of glass can happen, but missing a piece 8cm long and 3cm wide is pure negligence.
That was the word from a lawyer who helped a young Walmer Township man successfully sue the Eastern Cape department of health...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.