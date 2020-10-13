Court victory for teen who had glass left in wound

Andile Saki awarded R90,000 in damages, but yet to learn the news

PREMIUM

Failure to spot a small piece of glass can happen, but missing a piece 8cm long and 3cm wide is pure negligence.



That was the word from a lawyer who helped a young Walmer Township man successfully sue the Eastern Cape department of health...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.