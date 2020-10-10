Businessman arrested after violent protest in Senekal had previous theft conviction

The 51-year-old businessman arrested after a fiery protest in Senekal in the Free State this week has a previous suspended conviction for theft.

The court ordered that the man not be identified until the outcome of his bail application.

This was revealed in the affidavit of the man, who owns a construction company, when he appeared in the Senekal magistrate's court on Friday morning.

The affidavit, read out by his lawyer Jacques Potgieter, stated that the man lived in Senekal. He asked the court to release him on bail.

His family and friends sat in the second-last row of the courtroom. Before proceedings got under way, the court refused to allow a live broadcast of the proceedings, but granted an application to take photos and videos.

The suspect's lawyer indicated the man intended to plead not guilty to all charges. Initially, the man was only charged with malicious damage to property and public violence, but the court heard on Friday that he now faced two additional charges of attempted murder and terrorism.