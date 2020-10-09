Woman evicted from Central house now allegedly refuses to move from Bluewater Bay home

'Nightmare tenant' strikes again

PREMIUM

Likened to cockroaches, a group of “squatters” headed up by Dawn Humphries are refusing to budge despite allegedly not paying a cent, bar the deposit, on a Bluewater Bay rental house they moved into just before the national lockdown.



This is not the first time Humphries has tangled with her landlords...

