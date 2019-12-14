SA’s first ‘plastic road’ opens in Jeffreys Bay

The country’s first plastic road has been officially opened in Jeffreys Bay and could result in an international plastic road company setting up a factory in SA.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony at the opening of Woltemade Street in Jeffreys Bay took place on Friday after the road’s completion — which took less than three months.

Jeffreys Bay mayor Horatio Hendricks said it was Africa’s first eco-friendly plastic road.

About 1.5 tons of plastic, which is comparable to 1.8-million plastic bags, was used to make just 1km of road.

Hendricks agreed to the project when Scottish manufacturer MacRebur and Port Elizabeth-based companies SP Excel and Scribante came on board.

The spin-off business to the project could see MacRebur open a factory in SA in a bid to build more such environmentally friendly roads.

The 300m strip of Woltemade Street was relayered with plastic-infused tar and a further section of Koraal Street will follow.

By the end of the project both streets would have used three-million plastic bags.

“The road now includes 700kg of recycled waste plastic.

“The result is a road that is more durable and also friendlier to the environment,” Hendricks said at the opening.

“The plastic was turned into pellets using a special formula and then added to the asphalt mix used for the top layer of the road.”

Hendricks said this innovative approach to road-building reduced the amount of bitumen required for the asphalt mix.

“Bitumen is a fossil fuel and its extraction and use accelerate climate change.

“The plastic pellets replace a portion of the bitumen, thereby minimising harm to the atmosphere,” he said.