Building burns in downtown Johannesburg, cause not yet known

Shonisani Tshikalange Reporter 09 October 2020
No injuries were reported after a building fire in the Johannesburg CBD this morning.
Image: City of Joburg EMS

City of Joburg firefighters have extinguished a structural fire at a building between Jeppe and Eloff streets, in the Johannesburg CBD, on Friday.

Emergency management services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the cause of the fire was unknown at this stage.

"We were called in the morning about the fire, but right now I am told that the fire has been extinguished," he said.

"We don't know what caused the fire at the moment and there were no fatalities and injuries reported."

