Building burns in downtown Johannesburg, cause not yet known
City of Joburg firefighters have extinguished a structural fire at a building between Jeppe and Eloff streets, in the Johannesburg CBD, on Friday.
Emergency management services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the cause of the fire was unknown at this stage.
"We were called in the morning about the fire, but right now I am told that the fire has been extinguished," he said.
"We don't know what caused the fire at the moment and there were no fatalities and injuries reported."
Firefighters on scene of a Structural Fire at— City of Joburg EMS (@CityofJoburgEMS) October 9, 2020
Jeppe & Eloff Street, in the CBD. More info to follow pic.twitter.com/gU2YtiW1dp
ER24, @CityofJoburgEMS and @SAPoliceService are of scene of a structural fire on Jeppe Street in Johannesburg CBD. No injuries reported as yet. #realhelprealfast pic.twitter.com/YyxmRklcSB— ER24 EMS (Pty) Ltd. (@ER24EMS) October 9, 2020
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.