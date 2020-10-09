Thuli Madonsela gets tongues wagging over condolences for Willem de Klerk

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela sparked debate and fierce reaction on Twitter, after she expressed her condolences to former president FW de Klerk's family following the death of his son, Willem de Klerk.

Willem, 53, died on Tuesday in Durbanville, Western Cape, after he lost his battle with cancer, the FW de Klerk Foundation said on Wednesday.

“The family will, in due course, make a further announcement regarding funeral arrangements,” said the foundation in a brief statement.

Taking to social media on Thursday, Madonsela sent her condolences to De Klerk's family.

“My thoughts and prayers are with former president FW de Klerk, his wife Elita, family and friends as they come to terms with the passing of his son Willem de Klerk,” she wrote.

The post drew reaction from many, including EFF leader Julius Malema.