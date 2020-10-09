Thuli Madonsela gets tongues wagging over condolences for Willem de Klerk
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela sparked debate and fierce reaction on Twitter, after she expressed her condolences to former president FW de Klerk's family following the death of his son, Willem de Klerk.
Willem, 53, died on Tuesday in Durbanville, Western Cape, after he lost his battle with cancer, the FW de Klerk Foundation said on Wednesday.
“The family will, in due course, make a further announcement regarding funeral arrangements,” said the foundation in a brief statement.
Taking to social media on Thursday, Madonsela sent her condolences to De Klerk's family.
“My thoughts and prayers are with former president FW de Klerk, his wife Elita, family and friends as they come to terms with the passing of his son Willem de Klerk,” she wrote.
The post drew reaction from many, including EFF leader Julius Malema.
Am proud of U thuli. We can't change what the colonizers did because we were not there nor their descendants . We have to embrace our horrific past, all of us , black and white. We must unite and build this country for our kids and grandkids.— muxe (@shikundunyiko) October 8, 2020
That was quick than the condemnation of the violence and destruction of property in Senekal.— Musa Nyathi (@Mfanzodlan_m) October 8, 2020
Shortly after the post caused a buzz, Madonsela shared “a thought” with her followers.
“Whoever you are, wherever you are, please understand that your enemies are not my enemies,” she said.
Whoever you are, wherever you are please understand that your enemies are not my enemies #JustAThought— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) October 8, 2020
This week Madonsela was the topic of conversation around dinner tables and water coolers, after EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu challenged her to share her view on the Senekal magistrate's court saga in the Free State.
A police vehicle was set alight and court property damaged during the appearance of two men accused of murdering 21-year-old farm manager Brendin Horner.
“With due respect, we’d be interested in hearing the voice of unconscious bias, the great professor Thuli Madonsela on the activities of the relatives. Or they’re allowed and it’s only black people who can’t challenge the Clicks racism?” asked Shivambu.
Musician Lvovo Derrango also asked about Madonsela's silence.
On Wednesday, Madonsela called out lobby group AfriForum for defending the violent protests sparked by Horner's death. She told the group that justifying violence and destroying public property in Senekal was not the way to go.
“Dear AfriForum, your valid concerns about levels of violence affecting your members do not justify violating the law and destroying public property in Senekal,” she said.
“Is the South Africa you want to live in one of self-help by all? Anarchy is not the answer to rule of law concerns.”
