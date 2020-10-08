145 deaths and nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases recorded in 24 hours

This meant the country had now experienced 17,248 Covid-19 related deaths and 685,155 cases in total.

Of the latest deaths, one was in the Eastern Cape, 11 in the Free State and Mpumalanga, 42 in KwaZulu-Natal, 41 in Gauteng, 24 in Limpopo, seven from the Northern Cape and eight from the Western Cape.

Mkhize said there were also a recorded 618,127 recoveries, which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.

The figures are based on 4,318,514 total tests, with 23,583 of them in the last 24 hours.