Work of PE artists to feature on billboards

Art project prompted by Covid-19 and need for physical distancing

Port Elizabeth artists Wezile Mgibe and Koleka Putuma have been selected to be a part of a project which will see artworks featured on billboards in Johannesburg.



The work of 10 artists will be placed monthly on two billboards along the M1 and M2 highways. ..

