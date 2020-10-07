Work of PE artists to feature on billboards
Art project prompted by Covid-19 and need for physical distancing
Port Elizabeth artists Wezile Mgibe and Koleka Putuma have been selected to be a part of a project which will see artworks featured on billboards in Johannesburg.
The work of 10 artists will be placed monthly on two billboards along the M1 and M2 highways. ..
