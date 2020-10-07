1,000 Covid-19 cases and 87 deaths recorded in past 24 hours
The number of Covid-19 cases in SA climbed by just over 1,000 on Tuesday night, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said.
There had also been 87 Covid-19 related deaths confirmed in the same period.
“As of today, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 683,242 with 1,027 new cases identified since the last report.
“Regrettably, we report 87 more Covid-19 related deaths: four from the Eastern Cape, 35 from KwaZulu-Natal, 28 from Gauteng, five from the North West and 15 from the Western Cape. This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 17,103.
“Our recoveries now stand at 616,857 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%," he said in a statement. There are now 49,282 “active cases” across SA.
The figures are based on 4,294,931 to date, with 14,591 of them falling in the most recent 24-hour cycle.
TimesLIVE
