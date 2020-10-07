Omotoso team calls for probe into delays in case

Defence wants prosecutor who allegedly withdrew for ethical reasons to testify

Delays in the rape and human trafficking trial of Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso led to a fresh bail application being brought to the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday with his defence calling for a prosecutor — who recently withdrew from the case — to testify.



Omotoso, 62, brought the bail application as well as an application for an investigation to be conducted into why the case has suffered so many delays and for the testimony of two state witnesses to be struck from the record...

