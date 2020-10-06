Uitenhage police on hunt for missing girl

NOTE : The child was found at a relative's house unharmed.

The Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit in Uitenhage has appealed to members of the community to assist them in tracing a little girl who was reported missing on Monday.

Kaylene Kivido, 6, was last seen on Sunday at about 10am at a local shop in the Joe Slovo area in Kamesh.

It is not yet clear what she had been wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Abegail Teyise on 072-730-5810, or to report any information at their nearest police station.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said all tip-offs would be treated with sensitivity.

