Search for missing Sherwood man continues

Police are still searching for the 55-year-old man who went missing more than a week ago.

Adriaan Francois Scheepers was last seen by his landlord on Monday last week after leaving his home without saying a word.

According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, the following day the landlord decided to check up Scheepers but he was not at his Harlech Street, Sherwood, home.

After the landlord and his family searched for Scheepers, to no avail, he was reported missing at Kabega Park police station on Wednesday last week.

Janse van Rensburg said on Tuesday morning that Scheepers was yet to be found, and urged anyone who could assist in locating him to urgently contact the Kabega Park detectives crime office on 082-442-1282 or their nearest police station.

Meanwhile, the family violence child protection and sexual offences unit in Uitenhage has appealed to members of the community to assist it in tracing a little girl who was reported missing on Monday.

Kaylene Kivido, 6, was last seen on Sunday at about 10am at a local shop in the Joe Slovo area in Kamesh.

In both incidents it is not clear what they had been wearing at the time of their disappearance.

Anyone with information about Kaylene’s whereabouts is urged to contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Abegail Teyise, on 072-730-5810, or to report any information to their nearest police station.

