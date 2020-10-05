Timothy Omotoso expected to make new bid for bail
A fresh bid for freedom by human trafficking and rape accused Timothy Omotoso is expected to be brought in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday, when the controversial Nigerian televangelist will have another bail application heard.
Omotoso, who has been in custody since his dramatic arrest at the Port Elizabeth International Airport on April 20 2017, has failed several times in applications for bail...
