Gauteng taxi violence task team's failures laid bare at commission

The commission's evidence leader Hendrick Potgieter presented to the commission 25 findings in relation to how the task team has failed to manage taxi violence cases.

Potgieter told the commission how members of the task team are not properly trained to manage crime scenes, including how DNA and exhibits are not collected on time for investigations.

Potgieter told the commission that the task team sometimes failed to attend to a crime scene accordingly.

“In some cases fingerprints are not collected and CCTV evidence is also not collected and used in cases,” he said. He told the commission that investigators from the commission could not locate 178 of the 505 active case dockets. Bayat was unable to state why, and suggested they could be with the investigating officers.

The findings, Potgieter said, were sampled from the active cases by the commission's lead investigator, Gen Vinesh Moonoo, a retired police general investigating taxi violence in Gauteng.

The commission heard how overloaded the investigations officers were, with one officer handling as many as 70 cases.

Bayat conceded to all the findings and attributed the problem to lack of resources. “We have a problem of vehicles and in some cases vehicles are old and spend a lot of time in for repairs,” he said.

He attributed the delays and lack of convictions to delays by magistrates in finalising inquest documents.

“We have about 60 cases sitting without J56,” he said. Bayat also blamed prosecutors for some of the cases not finalised.

He said that sometimes witnesses disappear and others refuse to testify.

“We had instances were witnesses were afraid to go into witness protection,” he explained.

He also blamed security companies appointed by taxi associations as the cause of the taxi violence escalations.