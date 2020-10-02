OlliMove galvanises action to oppose poaching

Born in Port Elizabeth, the OlliMove initiative — to encourage ordinary people to stand up to rhino poaching — has galvanised action about the world.

One Land Love It (Olli) spokesperson Lauren Bolton said on Wednesday the initiative, which ran from September 22-29, had been aimed at “encouraging people to move from caring to doing”.

It had been taken up in countries as far afield as Germany, Bahrain and New Zealand with people moving in groups or singly to symbolise their commitment to stop the poaching plague which had seen the slaughter of 10,027 rhino between 2006-2019, she said

“People in 33 countries over six continents participated with moves ranging from ballet and cycling to dancing the Jerusalema, a wheelchair move, humanitarian and educational outreaches and the exciting launch of a Guinness World Record attempt.”

Olli founder Wayne Bolton said it was clear many people wanted to do more than just care, but felt powerless in the face of overwhelming statistics.

“We often underestimate the capacity we have to facilitate change but by taking the first step and moving, as so many have done with the OlliMove — that is a catalyst for change.

“We cannot afford to take a back seat, we have to be informed and proactive in protecting our natural heritage.”

The rhino represented a tipping point, he said.

“If we cannot stop their extinction, what hope do the other million endangered species have?

“It is when public interest swells through initiatives like OlliMove that pressure is brought to bear on policymakers to make decisions that benefit the voiceless.

“Extinction cannot be our legacy.”

Lauren, 24, said in the Eastern Cape various primary schools had got involved in the initiative via artwork sessions including at Cotswold in Port Elizabeth and Stulting in Humansdorp.

The OlliMove message had also been seized upon by the residents of Cheshire Home for the disabled in Summerstrand, who had used their wheelchairs to make their move against rhino poaching.

Another OlliMove contributor was Bay athlete Sharon Jessup who was attempting a Guinness World Record by running 101 half marathons on consecutive days, Lauren said.