132 new Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours as fatalities approach 17,000

Of the newly recorded deaths, 41 were Mpumalanga, 49 in KwaZulu-Natal, eight Gauteng, seven each in the North West and the Northern Cape, six in the Western Cape and 14 in the Free State.

“This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 16,866. Our recoveries stand at 609,854, which translates to a recovery rate of 90%," said Mkhize.

The figures are based on 4,209,049 total tests, of which 21,132 fell in the latest 24-hour cycle.

TimesLIVE