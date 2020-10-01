Mkhululi Ndamase appointed The Herald, Weekend Post political editor

Daily Dispatch assistant editor, politics, Mkhululi Ndamase is joining The Herald and Weekend Post.

Ndamase has been appointed The Herald and Weekend Post politics editor effective from October 5.

He takes over from Rochelle de Kock who has been acting in the position of editor for both titles.

The announcement was made by De Kock, who said Ndamase was no stranger to the team and was in tune with the political landscape of Nelson Mandela Bay and the Eastern Cape.

“We are excited to have Mkhululi back in our newsroom and leading our politics team,” De Kock said.

“We look forward to him working with the rest of the politics team, bringing good-quality, agenda-setting political journalism which has been synonymous with The Herald brand for a number of years.

“I look forward to his contribution in his new role.”

Ndamase, 34, said he hoped to contribute to the good journalism that The Herald had maintained for the past 175 years.

“I’m looking forward to contributing to this great brand and working with a team of young, dynamic and dedicated journalists.

“It feels good to be returning home,” he said.

Ndamase cut his teeth at The Herald newsroom in 2011 when he was an intern.

In 2012, he was appointed as a junior journalist.

“I’ve been in the industry for eight years now,” he said.

“I started at The Herald as an intern, then from there was permanently appointed as a junior reporter.

“A few years later, I was appointed politics reporter then joined the Daily Dispatch in 2015.”

Two years after joining the East London newspaper, Ndamase was appointed news editor, leading a team of journalists.

Ndamase said he hoped to bring new ideas abut reporting on politics to the metro.

“I also want to tap into provincial government by reporting on what’s happening in the Eastern Cape provincial legislature because we’re not only a regional newspaper but a provincial one which is one of the best in the country,” Ndamase said.

HeraldLIVE