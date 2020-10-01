How to foster honesty in online exams

Varsities can’t enforce cheat-free online assessments, but these seven steps will build integrity into the system

Let’s be honest. Most parents help their children to do well on school projects. Parents with more money, formal education, technical skills and time available can make that school project count for much more in the school-based assessment (SBA) than if the pupil did it on his/her own.



We know that. This past weekend I conducted one of those Twitter polls and asked: Would you as a parent help your child struggling with an online exam done from home? Of the 681 votes cast, a solid third of the respondents answered “of course.”..

