Durban woman and two-year-old die after being hacked with bush knife

The South African Police Service K9 Unit was searching the bush around Mount Royal in Durban on Wednesday afternoon for a man who hacked a woman and her two-year-old with a bush knife.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesman Brig Jay Naicker said the 30-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries and the child was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

"Police in Phoenix were called out to an incident that occurred in the Mount Royal area. It is alleged that a 30-year-old woman and a two-year-child were attacked by a man, who was known to them," he said.

"It is alleged that the suspect hacked them with a bush knife."

Naicker confirmed that a search was under way.