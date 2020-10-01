Sport

Pitso Mosimane posts live video leaving OR Tambo Airport

By Marc Strydom - 01 October 2020
Pitso Mosimane flew out of South Africa on Thursday October 1 2020.
Pitso Mosimane flew out of South Africa on Thursday October 1 2020.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane‚ who resigned in a bombshell announcement on Wednesday‚ has posted a live video on Instagram of himself and his family leaving to join his new international club‚ believed to be Al Ahly.

Mosimane said: "It has been difficult. It's an emotional stage. I have been humbled by Sundowns suporters. We will always love them. But ja‚ what can I say? Ja. That's it."

The video showed Mosimane and his family checking in their luggage for an international flight at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday.

Mosimane resigned as coach of Sundowns after seven-and-a-half highly successful years at president Patrice Motsepe’s billionaires after lengthy meetings that went late into Tuesday night.

Ahly and Mosimane are yet to confirm the Egyptian giants – Africa’s most successful club – as his next club.

Mosimane’as resignation at Sundowns came as a shock‚ just weeks after winning a treble‚ including the Premiership‚ with the Brazilians in 2019-20‚ and months after announcing a new three-year contract at the Pretoria giants in a televised press conference with Motsepe in May.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Matric exam dates announced, non-contact sports may resume and more from ...
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in

Most Read

X