Universities can return to 100% attendance: Blade Nzimande

Higher education, science and innovation minister Blade Nzimande says universities can now welcome back 100% of their students.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced this month that the country was going to lockdown level 1.

Nzimande was addressing the media on Wednesday on his department's Covid-19 risk-adjusted strategy.

“After the president’s announcement that the country would move to level 1, I am pleased to say that we are now in a position to welcome back 100% of our university students, including all those international students who are now outside the borders of SA,” he said.

The minister said all universities were implementing their plans for all students and staff to return from Thursday.