UK, US and French tourists will not be allowed into SA

The countries on the high-risk list include:

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

France

Honduras

Hungary

Iceland

India

Iran

Iraq

Ireland

Israel

Jamaica

Kardon

Kosovo

Kuwait

Lebanon

Luxem

Maldives

Malta

Mexico

Monaco

Netherlands

Nepal

Oman

Palestine

Panama

Paraguay

Portugal

Puerto Rico

Qatar

Romania

Russia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Switzerland

Trinidad and Tobago

Ukraine

United Kingdom

US of America; and

Venezuela.

Pandor said the list would be subject to change. “We will review the data every two weeks,” she said.

“Travellers intending to visit the country will be expected to produce a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test that is not older than 72 hours from the time of departure from the country of origin to SA. This test must be conducted by a certified medical practitioner and should have the name and signature of the practitioner who conducted such test,” said Pandor.

The minister said travellers coming into SA would have to provide proof of accommodation address for quarantine purposes should they test positive for Covid-19. They will also be required to take a Covid-19 test at their own cost, if they have not already done the PCR test.

When travellers arrive at the port of entry, they will be screened for any Covid-19 symptoms or for contact with people who have been infected with the virus.

“Should the traveller display any Covid-19 related symptoms or been in contact with an infected person or persons, they will be expected to take a mandatory Covid-19 test. This test will be at the traveller’s cost,” said Pandor.