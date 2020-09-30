A year on, Recolin’s death haunts family
Still no answers after boy’s remains found a stone’s throw from home
It’s been a year since her son’s skeletal remains were found a stone’s throw from their home in Helenvale and Chriszelda Witbooi is still haunted by the unanswered questions about Recolin’s disappearance and death.
The eight-year-old grade 1 pupil was last seen alive on July 6 at about 1.30pm playing with friends in Uranus Street, where he lived with his parents and siblings...
