Northern areas resident gets to work repairing potholes

Self-employed man digs into own pocket to tackle 100 of the 300 in his area

The damage to car tyres and rims caused by driving into potholes in Port Elizabeth has spurred a 24-year-old man on to do something about it instead of waiting for the local government to fix the widespread problem.



Jaco Gallant, a self-employed car-parts salesman from Heath Park in the city’s northern areas, said he had counted about 300 potholes in his area alone...

