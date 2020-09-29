Parktown woman runs 83km to raise funds for late colleague's kids

Cecilia Wilmot Ballam completed 83 kilometres during the Karkloof Ultra over the weekend to raise funds for the family of a friend and colleague of 14 years who died of brain injuries sustained in a car accident in August.

Richard Makhuvha left behind his partner, Siphiwe Makushu, and their two boys aged one and six years.

Ballam told TimesLIVE on Monday that she ran the marathon to raise funds for Makhuvha's children, now left in the care of their mother who is employed as a security guard.

She recounted her first encounter with him and described Makhuvha as a gentle and kind man.

“A client was being abusive to me and he was shouting. Richard took me by the hand and comforted me. From that moment I realised that this man will be family because he is so kind, so protective. He gave me courage. When I was in that part of the run I could feel him holding my hand,” she said.

Ballam and Makhuvha worked at Space Alchemy, a Johannesburg-based art company whose operations were halted during the lockdown. She said when they finally reopened and got to work with Makhuvha the day before the accident, she sensed that something bad would happen.

“The day before his accident we were working and he was helping me. I started crying thinking about how we were out of work during the lockdown but I also felt like something wrong would happen. He hugged me and said everything would be fine.

“We were all safe during the lockdown, no-one got infected with the coronavirus, and then an accident just suddenly happens. It’s too much,” a tearful Ballam told TimesLIVE.

She said Makhuvha's death came as a shock.