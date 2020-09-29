News

Latest Bay dam levels

By Herald Reporter - 29 September 2020
Nelson Mandela Bay’s largest supply dam, the Kouga, stands at 8.09 % as the drought in the region continues
Nelson Mandela Bay dam levels are continuing to drop due to the prolonged drought in the region.

The combined dam capacity is at 18.45%, according to the latest figures provided on the Bay municipal website.

Individual dam levels, according to the website, are:   

DamCapacityAvailable Megalitre (Ml)Available (%)
Kouga125,910Ml10,183Ml8.09%
Churchill35,240Ml18,707Ml53.08%
Impofu105,757Ml19,620Ml18.55%
Groendal11,638Ml2,539Ml21.81%
Loerie3,026Ml907Ml29.97%
Combined281,571Ml51,956Ml18.45%

 

