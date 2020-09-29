Latest Bay dam levels
Nelson Mandela Bay dam levels are continuing to drop due to the prolonged drought in the region.
The combined dam capacity is at 18.45%, according to the latest figures provided on the Bay municipal website.
Individual dam levels, according to the website, are:
|Dam
|Capacity
|Available Megalitre (Ml)
|Available (%)
|Kouga
|125,910Ml
|10,183Ml
|8.09%
|Churchill
|35,240Ml
|18,707Ml
|53.08%
|Impofu
|105,757Ml
|19,620Ml
|18.55%
|Groendal
|11,638Ml
|2,539Ml
|21.81%
|Loerie
|3,026Ml
|907Ml
|29.97%
|Combined
|281,571Ml
|51,956Ml
|18.45%
