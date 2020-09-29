Latest Bay dam levels

Nelson Mandela Bay dam levels are continuing to drop due to the prolonged drought in the region.

The combined dam capacity is at 18.45%, according to the latest figures provided on the Bay municipal website.

Individual dam levels, according to the website, are:

Dam Capacity Available Megalitre (Ml) Available (%) Kouga 125,910Ml 10,183Ml 8.09% Churchill 35,240Ml 18,707Ml 53.08% Impofu 105,757Ml 19,620Ml 18.55% Groendal 11,638Ml 2,539Ml 21.81% Loerie 3,026Ml 907Ml 29.97% Combined 281,571Ml 51,956Ml 18.45%

