Handy NMU-developed tool keeps record of pupils’ health

Schools embrace Covid-19 screening app

A Covid-19 screening app has been embraced by more than 4,500 schools in the Eastern Cape to keep accurate records of the status of more than a million pupils.



The app — Carebuddy — was developed by Nelson Mandela University’s centre for community technologies (CCT) and has been adopted by the department of basic education in the province...

