Man nabbed for robbing shop owner

One person is in custody — and a second arrest imminent — after a shop owner in Overbaakens was held up with a knife and robbed of cellphones, cigarettes and cash during the early hours of Sunday morning.

According to Port Elizabeth police, the complainant and his shop assistant were sleeping in a shack attached to the shop in Pine Street when the shack door was kicked open shortly before 3am.

Two males armed with knives entered the shack and demanded money and keys to the shop.

Two cellphones were stolen before one of the men opened the shop and made away with five cartons of cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said an accurate description of the suspects by the complainant and the swift response of Walmer police resulted in the immediate arrest of one of the alleged house robbers later on Sunday morning.

She said a second arrest was imminent.

A 33-year-old man will appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Monday on a house robbery charge.

Both cellphones alleged to have been stolen were found in his possession.

