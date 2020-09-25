Fabkomp MD says he and health MEC were caught in ‘political tussle’

‘Scootergate’ company pushes back at special investigating unit

PREMIUM

King William’s Town company Fabkomp, the fourth respondent in the Special Tribunal’s so-called “Scootergate” investigation, is fighting back by accusing the special investigating unit (SIU) of ignoring facts.



Brian Harmse, MD of Fabkomp, which won a R10m Eastern Cape health department tender to supply the off-road motorcycle and sidecar clinics, said the SIU had got several facts wrong. ..

