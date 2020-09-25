Churches excited to open doors for worship under level 1

With the easing of lockdown and the country slowly moving towards more freedom, churches are polishing their pews and stocking up on hand sanitiser.

The new Covid-19 alert level one regulations came into play on Monday.

When President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement last week, he also announced an increase in the number of people allowed to attend religious gatherings.

The number of people who attend these gatherings must not exceed 50% of the normal capacity of a venue, with a maximum of 250 people for indoor gatherings and 500 for outdoor ones.

Pastor Bert Pretorius of 3C congregation in Centurion said he was thankful to the president for opening up religious gatherings, but added that even with the increased capacity limit it would have little impact on his church which has more than 25,000 members in attendance on any given Sunday.

“The nation needs the church more than ever before, so we are thankful to the president. For us the 250 capacity doesn’t make a difference, but we are exploring different strategies to see how to make it work,” Pretorius said.