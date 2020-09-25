Households in four provinces in the dark as Eskom imposes 'load reduction'

Thousands of households woke up to no power on Friday as Eskom enforced “load reduction” to ease the pressure on the electricity grid.

Eskom switched off power in parts of Gauteng, Limpopo, the Free State and KwaZulu-Natal. And residents were warned to switch off appliances to avoid damage caused by power surges when the supply was restored.

“Eskom wishes to notify its customers that it will implement load reduction to prevent network overloading in high-density areas. Overloading of networks leads to damage to the electricity infrastructure through explosions in overloaded transformers and mini-substations,” the power utility said in a statement.