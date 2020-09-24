News

Pedestrian killed in Durban three-car pile-up

Lwandile Bhengu Journalist 24 September 2020
A pedestrian has been killed and three people injured in an accident in Durban.
Image: Supplied

A pedestrian was killed when three vehicles collided at an intersection in Durban on Thursday.

Life Response’s Leon Fourie said three other people suffered moderate injuries when their cars collided at the intersection of Sydenham Hill and Essenwood Road.

“On arrival paramedics found that three vehicles collided and the one vehicle veered to the side and hit a pedestrian.

“Three patients sustained moderate injuries and sadly the pedestrian passed away prior to the arrival of paramedics,” said Fourie.

Fourie said police were on the scene to investigate the cause of the accident.

Police did not respond to queries.

TimesLIVE

