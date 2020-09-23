Students to sell handcrafted items to raise capital for their businesses

In an attempt to recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, needlework and woodwork students from the Ray Mhlaba Skills Training Centre are holding a market day to sell their handcrafted items at the centre on Saturday.

They hope to generate income to purchase equipment and pursue their own businesses, when they complete their training programmes.

The centre offers practical training in various disciplines to students, aged between 18 and 25, from disadvantaged communities.

Project director Caroline Ferreira said the students usually generate income from the centre’s partnership with the Boardwalk crafts shop, where their items are sold mostly to international tourists but that channel has been disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.

“We always look forward to the cruise liner season in the Bay because that is when we get our biggest income-generating opportunity from international tourists who always show great support,” Ferreira said.