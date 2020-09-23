Preserving Walmer cell ‘will keep Steve Biko’s legacy alive’

Turning Steve Biko’s holding cell into a heritage site and renaming it after the black consciousness leader would ensure that history was preserved and Biko’s legacy lives on.

That was the view of a number of members of cultural groups who held a discussion on Tuesday on how best to use the Biko cell in the Walmer police station where he was held in 1977 before his death in police custody.

Renovations, managed by the department of public works, are under way at the police precinct but much of the work is happening around the cell.

The discussion was organised by nonprofit organisation Ezingcanjini African Heritage led by historian and cultural preservationist Simphiwe Msizi.

Msizi said the discussion about what to do with the cell had been ongoing but the organisations were invited to Tuesday’s discussion to commemorate Biko’s death on September 12.

Azanian Peoples Organisation (Azapo) regional spokesperson Phaki Mooi said they would like to see to the cell remain unchanged and would also like the police station to be named after Biko.

“We want the cell to depict what Steve Biko went through while he was detained there.

“We want people to see exactly the conditions in which he lived,” Mooi said, adding that they had no problem with cosmetic changes but had serious reservations about any structural changes.

“You must remember that up until today, no-one has ever clearly come out to say what happened to Biko.

“Declarations are that he died on the 12th but we know he died on the 11th.

“We are not fighting about that but we are saying that things that involve his heritage should be kept in their original form.

“We had a serious problem when we went to Biko’s gravesite in King William’s Town and we found the grave had completely changed to something we did not recognise.

“We feel he would also not be happy with having a part of his heritage modified and modernised, so we would not like the cell to be modernised as well,” Mooi said.