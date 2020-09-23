‘We also want to benefit from the dagga boom’
Khoisan and Rastafarian activists demand to be included in cannabis economy
Stanford Road was lit up in the red, yellow and green colours of the Rastafarian community, who marched through the streets of the northern areas to demand they are not passed by in the harvesting of dagga.
Khoisan chiefs and Rastafarian leaders led a group at least 50 people to the magistrate’s court and the Gelvandale Stadium to meet a representative of the department of rural development and agrarian reform to hand over two memorandums...
