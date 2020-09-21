'We can’t practise in this climate': doctors write to Cyril Ramaphosa

The Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa about the criminal case against Dr Peter Beale and Dr Abdulhay Munshi, who was shot dead last week.

The pair were charged with culpable homicide after the death of a prominent businessman's 10-year-old son following a laparoscopic operation to stop reflux last year.

Munshi was shot five times after an apparent bumper-bashing incident in Johannesburg last Wednesday. Munshi had got out of his car to investigate when he was killed. The criminal case and shooting have unsettled the medical community and speculation abounds about the motives for the murder.

The HPCSA said on Monday that it had written to Ramaphosa about the matter after a “lack of action” by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the minister of justice.

“This has implications for the medical profession. We are just acting responsibly, just like when we notified the minister of justice and minister of police, we feel he needs to be aware of what is happening,” said spokesperson Kgosi Letlape.

Letlape said the case had criminalised the medicine profession and many doctors feared working in such conditions.