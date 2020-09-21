Peaceful protest quickly thwarted by police

PREMIUM

Irate animal activists and other concerned residents had their attempt to stage a peaceful protest at the Fairview Racecourse on Saturday thwarted when police were quick to disperse the crowd of about 30 people.



The event, advertised on social media, was punted as a way for residents to band together to show solidarity in the fight against violence toward animals, children and the elderly following violent protests at the race track on Thursday...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.