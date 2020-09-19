Tributes pour in for much-loved PE teen

Tributes continue to pour in for Westering High school pupil Matthew Ingram who died on Friday.

Matthew, 17, his sister Tammy, 12, and their parents, Stanton, 49, and Selina, 43, were rushed to Netcare Greeancres Hospital in August after allegedly inhaling poisonous gas.

It is alleged the family inhaled noxious fumes from one of the units in the Kabega Park complex they stayed in which had been fumigated for borer beetles the previous day.

While Stanton and Selina were lucky to survive the alleged poisoning, Tammy died hours after being placed in an induced coma in hospital.

The family confirmed to HeraldLIVE on Saturday morning that Matthew had died and requested for time to mourn their loss.

Taking to Facebook, Westering High said the school was devastated about Matthew's death.

"Words cannot fully express our sadness at this time. All we can do is stand firm in the knowledge that he is at peace, with no suffering, in his eternal Heavenly home.

"Thank you for your prayers for Tammy, Matthew and the Ingram family. Please continue to pray for their parents, Stanton and Selina. Pray for strength for them during this very difficult time and ask God to comfort them," the school said.

