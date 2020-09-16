Somizi accused of stealing idea for TV cook show

Idols SA judge and Metro FM presenter Somizi Mhlongo's popular reality show Dinner at Somizi's is marred by allegations of intellectual property theft after a man, who claims the idea as his, was excluded.



Hastings Moeng, 31, says he is the brains behind the popular DSTV's 1Magic TV show which centres around Mhlongo hosting celebrity guests for dinner at his home. ..

